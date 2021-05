WORTHINGTON, WV (WBOY) -- As we enter Memorial Day weekend, some Worthington residents are getting to the roots of what the holiday is all about.

For the last few years, a few Worthington women have decorated a memorial with flags and wreaths to honor those we lost in the line of duty. The memorial is situated on the lawn of one of the women and she owns and takes care of it along with friends and family. This year, though, things have gotten a little complicated.