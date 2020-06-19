WV proclamation recognizes ‘Juneteenth’ in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a proclamation recognizing “Juneteenth” in the Mountain State.
“The proclamation has been signed to declare “Juneteenth,” today, a day of recognition in this country and in this state that today was the day that all slavery was ended,” Justice said.
“Juneteenth” recognizes the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas to read an order in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation stating all slaves were now free.
