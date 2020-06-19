WV proclamation recognizes ‘Juneteenth’ in the Mountain State

News

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs a proclamation recognizing “Juneteenth” July 19, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a proclamation recognizing “Juneteenth” in the Mountain State.

“The proclamation has been signed to declare “Juneteenth,” today, a day of recognition in this country and in this state that today was the day that all slavery was ended,” Justice said.

“Juneteenth” recognizes the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas to read an order in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation stating all slaves were now free.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS