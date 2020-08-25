WV programs awarded ‘STOP Violence Against Women’ funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – STOP Violence Against Women grant program funding is coming to projects across the Mountain State.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $1,129,924 has been awarded to 27 projects to establish or enhance teams of victim service providers, law enforcement and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.

The grants will provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems for these teams, according to the governor.

“The people who perpetuate these terrible crimes against women absolutely need to be brought to justice every time. The trauma they cause is profound and we need to do everything we can to stop these incidents of violence from occurring. That’s why I take pride in this grant program. It’s truly going to make a difference that matters.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Additionally, statewide projects are funded to provide training and educational opportunities for all victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecution, and court personnel throughout the state.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services.

The following groups will get funding to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence:

Cabell County The Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. will receive $54,504 for the Cabell County STOP Team.

Calhoun County The Family Crisis Intervention Center will receive $19,667 for the Calhoun County STOP Team.

Fayette County The Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. will receive $31,748 for the Fayette County STOP Team.

Grant County The Family Crisis Center, Inc. will receive $5,173 for the Grant County STOP Team.

Greenbrier County The Family Refuge Center will receive $43,716 for the Greenbrier County STOP Team.

Harrison County The Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE, Inc.” will receive $49,340 for the Harrison County STOP Team.

Kanawha County The Kanawha County Commission will receive $21,000 for the Kanawha County STOP Team.

Logan County The Logan County Commission will receive $34,380 for the Logan County STOP Team.

Marion County The Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE, Inc.” will receive $58,724 for the Marion County STOP Team.

Marshall County The Marshall County Commission will receive $25,259 for the Marshall County STOP Team.

Mineral County The Family Crisis Center, Inc. will receive $5,172 for the Mineral County STOP Team.

Mingo County The Tug Valley Recovery Shelter will receive $60,380 for the Mingo County STOP Team.

Monongalia County The Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center will receive $76,367 for the Monongalia County STOP Team.

Monroe County The Family Refuge Center will receive $28,024 for the Monroe County STOP Team.

Nicholas County The Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. will receive $29,205 for the Nicholas County STOP Team.

Ohio County The Ohio County Commission will receive $71,967 for the Ohio County STOP Team. The YWCA of Wheeling will receive $26,411 for cultural competency awareness to law enforcement, prosecution, and victims services for victims of different cultural backgrounds who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence.

Preston County The Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center will receive $38,460 for the Preston County STOP Team.

Putnam County The Putnam County Commission will receive $26,500 for the Putnam County STOP Team.

Raleigh County The Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. will receive $53,268 for the Raleigh County STOP Team.

Randolph County The Women’s Aid in Crisis will receive $19,107 for the Randolph County STOP Team.

Roane County The Family Crisis Intervention Center will receive $17,147 for the Roane County STOP Team.

Upshur County The Upshur County Commission will receive $30,000 for the Upshur County STOP Team.

Statewide programs

The West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence will receive $51,296 to enhance the statewide domestic and sexual violence database and to provide training and technical assistance for STOP Teams, Allied Professionals and Domestic Violence Programs on cultural diversity and cultural competency.

The West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information & Services will receive $158,624 for training activities, the on-going development and capacity building of service providers and to provide training and resources for the programs.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia will receive $55,827 for court personnel training

The West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute will receive $38,388 to develop and strengthen prosecution strategies and best practices as well as prosecution-based victim services in cases involving violence against women through training and the development of resources.

