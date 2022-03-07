CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,909 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 1,085 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 12 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 493,361 cases and 6,452 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 7, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 64-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Mineral County, a 45-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Nicholas County, an 82-year old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Preston County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 68-year old male from Raleigh County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

WV DHHR COVID-19 map for March 7, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (22), Berkeley (82), Boone (16), Braxton (22), Brooke (26), Cabell (71), Calhoun (10), Clay (24), Doddridge (7), Fayette (80), Gilmer (2), Grant (4), Greenbrier (69), Hampshire (11), Hancock (9), Hardy (7), Harrison (105), Jackson (27), Jefferson (24), Kanawha (142), Lewis (8), Lincoln (29), Logan (32), Marion (114), Marshall (29), Mason (23), McDowell (41), Mercer (100), Mineral (15), Mingo (32), Monongalia (79), Monroe (26), Morgan (4), Nicholas (71), Ohio (20), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (16), Preston (49), Putnam (47), Raleigh (61), Randolph (14), Ritchie (10), Roane (11), Summers (10), Taylor (36), Tucker (17), Tyler (11), Upshur (42), Wayne (18), Webster (40), Wetzel (19), Wirt (5), Wood (70), Wyoming (37).

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red. The map shows only Webster County in orange and Clay county is the only county in gold. Eight counties are in yellow and 45 are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 424 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 107 of them are in the ICU, and 57 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 10 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one in the ICU. There are no children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 485,000 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: