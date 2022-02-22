CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 4,028 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 575 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 36 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 485,498 cases and 6,219 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 22, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 82-year old female from Brooke County, a 70-year old male from Hardy County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, and a 59-year old male from Jefferson County.

The WV DHHR says of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 to February 2022 with one occurring in September 2021. These include a 55-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 45-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Grant County, a 56-year old male from Barbour County, a 92-year old male from Morgan County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Boone County, a 69-year old male from Roane County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Monroe County, a 92-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old male from Upshur County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Wayne County, a 73-year old male from Boone County, an 82-year old male from Monroe County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Ohio County, a 30-year old female from Wayne County, and a 95-year old female from Raleigh County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (86), Berkeley (128), Boone (53), Braxton (15), Brooke (28), Cabell (222), Calhoun (14), Clay (7), Doddridge (21), Fayette (163), Gilmer (9), Grant (39), Greenbrier (109), Hampshire (33), Hancock (20), Hardy (16), Harrison (224), Jackson (27), Jefferson (58), Kanawha (340), Lewis (37), Lincoln (85), Logan (92), Marion (138), Marshall (64), Mason (68), McDowell (99), Mercer (204), Mineral (48), Mingo (67), Monongalia (151), Monroe (56), Morgan (23), Nicholas (80), Ohio (37), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (15), Preston (93), Putnam (134), Raleigh (185), Randolph (32), Ritchie (27), Roane (35), Summers (32), Taylor (83), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (79), Wayne (83), Webster (45), Wetzel (23), Wirt (10), Wood (158), Wyoming (79).

West Virginia COVID-19 map for Feb. 22, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s county alert system map again has no counties listed in red. Webster county is the only county in orange in today’s data. The map shows 10 counties are in gold, 21 are in yellow and 23 are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 645 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 151 of them are in the ICU, and 84 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 12 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Two children are currently on a ventilator.

12,978 cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 475,251 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: