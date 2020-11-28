WV reports six additional COVID-19 deaths, nearly 800 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report six new COVID-19 deaths and nearly 800 new cases reported overnight.

WV COVID-19 statistics for Nov. 28, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Cabell County, a 72-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old male from Harrison County, a 74-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 79-year-old male from Preston County, and an 87-year-old male from Preston County.

West Virginia has lost 718 total lives due to COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., the Mountain State has also reported 799 new COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 45,845 cases. Of the total cases, 39,514 are confirmed cases and 6,331 are probable cases. At this time, there are 15,731 active cases, with 540 people currently hospitalized, 151 people currently in the intensive care unit, and 63 people are currently on ventilators.

WV County Alert System map for Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

Mineral, Ritchie, Wirt, Mason, and Wyoming counties are in red on today’s County Alert System, with Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Wood, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Boone, and Pocahontas counties in orange. All other counties are in green, yellow or gold.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (396), Berkeley (3,081), Boone (636), Braxton (114), Brooke (625), Cabell (2,829), Calhoun (74), Clay (107), Doddridge (120), Fayette (1,131), Gilmer (202), Grant (332), Greenbrier (475), Hampshire (313), Hancock (663), Hardy (258), Harrison (1,320), Jackson (693), Jefferson (1,309), Kanawha (5,589), Lewis (236), Lincoln (416), Logan (1,034), Marion (849), Marshall (1,154), Mason (449), McDowell (620), Mercer (1,317), Mineral (1,197), Mingo (980), Monongalia (3,284), Monroe (372), Morgan (270), Nicholas (335), Ohio (1,496), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (89), Pocahontas (162), Preston (593), Putnam (1,915), Raleigh (1,538), Randolph (682), Ritchie (165), Roane (175), Summers (272), Taylor (320), Tucker (134), Tyler (138), Upshur (494), Wayne (1,000), Webster (66), Wetzel (403), Wirt (109), Wood (2,493), Wyoming (718).

The WV DHHR is offering free COVID-19 testing today at these locations:

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

November 29, 2020

Monroe County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wirt County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV