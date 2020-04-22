WV Route closure in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – WV Route 10 will be closed at the Lincoln/Logan County line near Harts in Lincoln County beginning 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 for approximately two weeks while the West Virginia Division of Highways repairs a slide. This is five miles north of the Chapmanville City Limits.

WV Route 10 will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at the site during this time, according to WVDH.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes, according to WVDH.

Truck drivers are advised that there are no suitable alternate routes in the area for large trucks.

Alternate routes for all drivers traveling from Huntington to Chapmanville include I-64 and U.S. Route 119.

