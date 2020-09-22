Coronavirus Updates

WV Senate Majority Leader recovering from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Senate Majority Leader, Tom Takubo is recovering from COVID-19.

Senator Takubo, who is a lung doctor says on his Facebook page that he is quarantining at home at that his symptoms are mild and tolerable; and that he is looking forward to a speedy recovery.

The senate communications director has confirmed this story. Takuko, who is in his second term in the Senate, is a Pulmonologist in South Charleston, whose practice deals with people with COVID-19. He is the second-in-command in State Senate leadership.

Tonight, he has been thanking people on Facebook for their prayers and support.

