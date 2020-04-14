WV Senators Capito, Manchin announce funding for state hospital program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced at least $536,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the Healthcare Education Foundation of West Virginia as part of the Hospital Preparedness Program.

“Our hospitals need funding and support, especially rural hospitals like those in West Virginia who are functioning on shoestring budgets and are at risk of closing. We must work to ensure that rural states like West Virginia receive our fair share of the emergency funding, especially our rural hospitals and healthcare professionals so they can stay afloat and care for fellow West Virginians in need during this pandemic,” Manchin said.

The West Virginia Hospital Association plays role in providing health services to West Virginia and provides support to our healthcare professionals, Capito said.

“We must continue to supply the resources and training that our medical and healthcare workers need to do their jobs effectively and keep our state healthy.”