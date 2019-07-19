WV Soldiers and Families Honored

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Native and World War II Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, along with the help of the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Detachment #947, honored two West Virginia Medal of Honor Recipients in a special ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The Gold Star Families ceremony honored Marine, Herbert J. Thomas, Soldier, Darwin K. (Gus) Kyle and his Gold Star Families Wife, Betty at their burial sites.

Herbert Joseph Thomas was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for his heroic actions during World War II. Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, WV, and the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Detachment Marine Corps League are named in his honor.

Darwin Keith (Gus) Kyle, a Master Sergeant at the beginning of the Korean War received a battlefield commission as 2nd LT and the Soldier’s Medal during the evacuation of Marines from Hungnam, and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. In WWII, he earned both a Silver Star and Bronze Star for his heroic actions in France and Germany. The ceremony also honored Kyle’s wife, Betty.