WV State Fire Marshall: Chesapeake VFD allowed to respond to fires again

CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) – The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department has been cleared by state officials to once again respond to calls within their jurisdiction.

The department was shutdown in mid-June after the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office found multiple deficiencies in certifications, records keeping and equipment that was either malfunctioning or missing entirely.

Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald confirmed to 13 News Wednesday that the Chesapeake VFD has been allowed to reopen and that “Metro 9-1-1 will now dispatch them to calls as before.”

As we first reported June 17, 2020 a letter sent to the department the previous day by the West Virginia State Fire marshal’s offices listed administrative deficiencies including the inability to produce articles of incorporation and bylaws, missing training certifications and missing apparatus maintenance records.

It also found numerous equipment problems during a June 11, 2020 inspection including missing chemical extinguishers, a missing siren and a non-working generator.

The department was told it could not operate until all the violations were fixed.

In the interim, neighboring fire departments have been covering the area.

