MARMET, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be held on West Virginia Route 61 in Marmet in Kanawha County on Wednesday, May 18, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The goal of the checkpoint is to discourage impaired drivers and educate the public about safe driving practices.

For more information, please contact First Sergeant B. K. Hammontree at (304) 558-7777.