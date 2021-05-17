WV to get more than $2.4 million for cancer prevention effort

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources $2,473,820 to go toward cancer prevention and control programs.

West Virginia is disproportionately impacted by cancer, making this funding to our state all the more important. Providing resources like these to help West Virginians live healthier lives can prevent the onset of chronic illness, improve the quality of life in our state, and save lives. I will continue to advocate for funding that creates opportunities for West Virginians to lead happier and healthier lives. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Senate Appropriations Committee members U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) say the funding will help save lives in the Mountain State through research and programs to help prevent cancer. Manchin says the ongoing pandemic has made fighting the disease more difficult as people have delayed screenings due to quarantines, outbreaks and temporary closures.

Far too many West Virginians have struggled through treatment or lost loved ones to cancer. It’s simply heartbreaking, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made fighting cancer even more difficult because many people have delayed cancer screenings. Investing in research and prevention programs are essential to defeating this horrible disease. I am pleased HHS is investing in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources cancer prevention and control programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to help prevent, treat and cure cancer for West Virginians across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin