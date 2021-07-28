WV Vaccine Lottery: Greenbrier County woman wins $1 million

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Ronceverte woman won $1 million in the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Lottery drawing on Wednesday, July 28.

Wanda Coleman and her colleagues attended what they thought was a special awards presentation at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the WV Osteopathic School in Lewisburg. When she walked in, Coleman was surprised with life-changing news – she was the latest million-dollar winner in Governor Jim Justice’s string of giveaways.

Coleman just recently retired from the Clinic, where she worked for 10 years. On Wednesday, Gov. Justice, along with his wife, First Lady Cathy Justice and of course, Babydog, were there to surprise her with a check for $1 million.