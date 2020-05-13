WV voter registration due May 19

CHARLESTON, WV (WDVM) – The deadline for voter registration in West Virginia is May 19 with some new changes to absentee ballots.

In the 2020 primary election, registered voters may cast their ballots in-person or by an absentee mail-in ballot.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all registered voters may now vote with an absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason” option.

“If you are a registered voter in West Virginia, you’re eligible to vote absentee and our state law requires a two-step process,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said. “The first step is to fill out an application and mail that in to your county clerk. The clerk sends you the ballot, you vote the ballot and send that back in. That is all available by mail if you want to do so.”

Warner said 1.2 million registered voters were all sent applications in the mail and the option will allow voters to vote without having to put their health at risk.

Morgan County Clerk Kimberly Nickles said their polling locations will be following social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of any county residents looking to vote in person

“What I have done is ordered the golf pencils with the erasers on them, it says ‘I voted on them.'” Nickles said. “When they walk in the door, they pick up a pencil, they sign their name with that pencil, they vote with that eraser on that pencil, and then they can take it with them.”

Warner said any decision to remove or combine polling locations is up to the county clerks and residents should check with their local election officers for the most updated information.

