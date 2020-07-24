WV woman found asleep in car arrested on drug charges

WHITE HALL, WV (WOWK) — A Westover woman has been charged in Marion County after officers said they found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs inside the car.

Kelsey McClung

White Hall Police Department officers responded to a complaint July 23 at the Little General gas station on White Hall Boulevard regarding a woman passed out in her car while parked at the gas pumps, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said when they spoke to the woman, she allegedly gave them another woman’s name, refused to get out of the driver’s seat and “started the vehicle in an attempt to leave.”

Officers were able to reach into the vehicle and shut it off, at which point they arrested the woman, identified as Kelsey McClung, 27, of Westover, according to the complaint.

Uncapped syringes were allegedly “in plain view” inside the vehicle according to officers. The vehicle was towed to the White Hall Police Department where officers a warranted search on the vehicle, according to police.

According to the complaint, officers said they allegedly found $4,560.25 in cash, 2.7 grams of heroin, a set of digital scales, packaging materials, a “cutting agent” and three cell phones.

McClung has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories