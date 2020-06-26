WV education officials create school reopening surveys

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — State education officials have issued three surveys to get community input for reopening schools in the fall.
The West Virginia Department of Education put the surveys on its website Thursday. The first survey is meant to gauge the impact of the school closures, the second is to get community reaction to possible reopening strategies and the third is for adult education.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice ordered school buildings closed in March. County education boards are working on creating re-entry plans, with the state education department also proposing possible scenarios.
