CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has awarded contracts for four projects including one for a massive cleaning and painting project on interstate bridges and ramps through downtown Charleston.

The DOH says the company Blastech Enterprises Inc. has been awarded a contract of $27,420,996.50 to clean and paint six ramps and nine bridges along Interstates 77 and 64. This includes the bridges over Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue and Court Street and the ramps to access Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way and Brooks Street.

According to the DOH, the funding comes from a combination of state and federal monies.

The DOH says a contract has been granted to replace Pond Fork Bridge in Boone County. Truman Morton Inc. received the $485,051.44 contract through funding from Roads to Prosperity’s highway construction and maintenance program.

Officials with the DOH say Pond Fork Bridge was built in 1948 and has been under weight restrictions since 2014. The bridge is subject to yearly inspections.

The other two projects are a $507,364 contract to Elite Industrial Painting Inc. to clean and paint the Gormania Bridge in Grant County and a $1,509,502 contract to Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. for signage replacement in Doddridge, Harrison, Preston and Taylor counties.