WV’s active COVID-19 cases drop to lowest number since October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases continue to drop, now reported at 5,099. This is the lowest number of active cases reported since Oct. 30, 2020, when the number was still below 5,000.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also says 269 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. These cases bring the state to a total of 161,046 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,847 have been confirmed as variant cases. The number includes 1,601 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, eight cases of the Brazilian Variant and 233 cases of the California Variant.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for May 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say four more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 2,792 deaths.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old male from Wayne County, an 87-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old female from Pocahontas County, and a 39-year-old male from Wood County.

The state has received a total of 2,903,276 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.28% and a cumulative rate of 5.1%

Health officials say of the state’s active cases, 209 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 81 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators. The WV DHHR says 153,155 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 895,755, or 57.5% of, West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 726,853 people, or 46.7% of the eligible population, in the state have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginia County Alert System map for May 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, again, no counties are listed in red. The seven counties in orange include Pleasants, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, Mingo, Lincoln and Boone counties.

The counties listed in gold for Thursday, May 27 include Putnam, Wirt, Ritchie, Braxton, Randolph, Brooke, Morgan and Berkeley counties. Yellow counties include Jefferson, Hampshire, Mineral, Hancock, Wetzel, Jackson, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh and Wayne counties.

The remaining 30 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,481), Berkeley (12,633), Boone (2,137), Braxton (968), Brooke (2,221), Cabell (8,788), Calhoun (367), Clay (536), Doddridge (618), Fayette (3,507), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,902), Hancock (2,834), Hardy (1,552), Harrison (5,973), Jackson (2,182), Jefferson (4,691), Kanawha (15,257), Lewis (1,258), Lincoln (1,535), Logan (3,202), Marion (4,549), Marshall (3,508), Mason (2,035), McDowell (1,587), Mercer (5,037), Mineral (2,914), Mingo (2,662), Monongalia (9,321), Monroe (1,164), Morgan (1,215), Nicholas (1,832), Ohio (4,272), Pendleton (707), Pleasants (952), Pocahontas (673), Preston (2,928), Putnam (5,272), Raleigh (6,945), Randolph (2,748), Ritchie (739), Roane (648), Summers (835), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (540), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,930), Wayne (3,161), Webster (525), Wetzel (1,376), Wirt (446), Wood (7,875), Wyoming (2,020).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Hardy, Pleasants, and Wetzel counties in this report.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.