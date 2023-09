LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A four wheeler and car were involved in an accident along McClellan Highway in Harts, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers said West Virginia State Police, Harts Fire Department and Lincoln County EMS responded. State Police are investigating.

No information has been released on the condition of those involved.

This is a developing story.