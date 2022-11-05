CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The road to the Super Six in Wheeling is set! Playoffs begin Friday in the Mountain State with eyes on a championship.
CLASS AAA:
- Parkersburg South vs. 16. Hedgesville
- Huntington vs. 15. Woodrow Wilson
- Martinsburg vs. 14. Morgantown
- Hurricane vs. 13. University
- George Washington vs. 12. Princeton
- Bridgeport vs. 11. Cabell Midland
- Spring Valley vs. 10. Jefferson
- Musselman vs. 9. Wheeling Park
CLASS AA:
- Winfield vs. 16. Logan
- Independence vs. 15. Bluefield
- Roane County vs. 13. Weir
- Scott vs. 13. East Fairmont
- Frankfort vs. 12. Nicholas County
- North Marion 11. Lincoln
- Fairmont Senior 10. Chapmanville
- Clay County vs. 9. Herbert Hoover
CLASS A:
- James Monroe vs. 16. Petersburg
- Williamstown vs. 15. Clay-Battelle
- Cameron vs. 14. Tyler Consolidated
- Wahama vs. 13. St. Mary’s
- Wheeling Central Catholic vs. 12. Man
- Van vs. 11. Doddridge County
- Tucker vs. 10. East Hardy
- Greenbrier West vs. 9. South Harrison