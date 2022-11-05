CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The road to the Super Six in Wheeling is set! Playoffs begin Friday in the Mountain State with eyes on a championship.

CLASS AAA:

  1. Parkersburg South vs. 16. Hedgesville
  2. Huntington vs. 15. Woodrow Wilson
  3. Martinsburg vs. 14. Morgantown
  4. Hurricane vs. 13. University
  5. George Washington vs. 12. Princeton
  6. Bridgeport vs. 11. Cabell Midland
  7. Spring Valley vs. 10. Jefferson
  8. Musselman vs. 9. Wheeling Park

CLASS AA:

  1. Winfield vs. 16. Logan
  2. Independence vs. 15. Bluefield
  3. Roane County vs. 13. Weir
  4. Scott vs. 13. East Fairmont
  5. Frankfort vs. 12. Nicholas County
  6. North Marion 11. Lincoln
  7. Fairmont Senior 10. Chapmanville
  8. Clay County vs. 9. Herbert Hoover

CLASS A:

  1. James Monroe vs. 16. Petersburg
  2. Williamstown vs. 15. Clay-Battelle
  3. Cameron vs. 14. Tyler Consolidated
  4. Wahama vs. 13. St. Mary’s
  5. Wheeling Central Catholic vs. 12. Man
  6. Van vs. 11. Doddridge County
  7. Tucker vs. 10. East Hardy
  8. Greenbrier West vs. 9. South Harrison