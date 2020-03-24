WVSU donates exam gloves to CAMC

(Left) Dr. Molly Seidler, a CAMC physician, and WVSU Professor Dr. Micheal Fultz load unused latex examination gloves into Seidler’s car on Tuesday. West Virginia State University’s College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics donated all of their unused gloves to CAMC. Photo courtesy of West Virginia State University (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State University)

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State University College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics has donated all of its unused laboratory examination gloves, more than 5,000 pairs, to the Charleston Area Medical Center.

“With hospitals around the country facing shortages of personal protective equipment, this is one action we can take to help assist those that are on the frontlines of providing health care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Micheal Fultz, chair of WVSU Department of Chemistry.

WVSU announced last week that it would switch to alternate learning methods of non-face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.

Fultz says since lab classes won’t be taught on campus for the remainder of the semester and CAMC is in need of personal protective equipment, it made sense to donate the gloves.

Dr. Molly Seidler, a CAMC physician and WVSU alumna, picked up the donated gloves on Tuesday morning.

