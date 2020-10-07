WVSU names new Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University has named Dr. R. Charles Byers as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Byers will start in the position effective Monday, Oct. 12.

Byers graduated from WVSU in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in art education. While he was earning his master’s degree from The Ohio State University, he was working as a commercial artist and art teacher in Columbus, Ohio. Later, Byers earned a doctorate degree from Kent State University in higher education administration.

In 1972, Byers joined WVSU faculty and spent the next 17 years as an associate professor of teacher education and 12 years as the Vice President for Planning and Advancement, Title III Director and Executive Director for the WVSU Research and Development Corporation before being named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Byers had retired as Provost of the University in 2014 after 41 years of service at WVSU but returned to WVSU as Interim Provost in July 2019. He later served from May through August as the University’s Interim President.

WVSU officials say Byers will succeed Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Scott Woodard.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.