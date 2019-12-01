WVSU Quarterback Austin Hensley named to Harlon Hill Watchlist

West Virginia State Quarterback Austin Hensely is getting some national attention.

The Senior is on the shortlist of 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy candidates. This is like the Heisman Trophy for division two football, as its awarded to the best player.

The hurricane native is one of just 36 players from across the country to be nominated for the award.

The WVU transfer led the yellow jackets to a 7-4 record while throwing for 22 touchdowns and more than 2,800 yards.

State Head Coach John Pennington believes his signal caller has a real shot to win this award.