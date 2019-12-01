WVSU Quarterback Austin Hensley named to Harlon Hill Watchlist

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia State Quarterback Austin Hensely is getting some national attention.

The Senior is on the shortlist of 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy candidates. This is like the Heisman Trophy for division two football, as its awarded to the best player.

The hurricane native is one of just 36 players from across the country to be nominated for the award.

The WVU transfer led the yellow jackets to a 7-4 record while throwing for 22 touchdowns and more than 2,800 yards.

State Head Coach John Pennington believes his signal caller has a real shot to win this award.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events