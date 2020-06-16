WVU Athletics makes switch to mobile ticketing

West Virginia University aims to make their fan experience safer by transitioning to mobile ticketing for the 2020 football season.

WVU says there are a lot of benefits from the change. Fans will be able to keep their tickets right on their phone, preventing any misplaced, stolen or counterfeit tickets, as well as long waits at the ticket office. Mobile tickets will also allow for contactless entry into the stadium, which keeps the process as sanitary as possible.

“The implementation of mobile ticketing is a growing trend and one that has become a best practice in the world of college athletics and professional sports. With the need for increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19, this is the logical time to upgrade our ticket operations,” Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Matt Wells said. “I know there will be concerns and adjustments, but I think our fans will be pleasantly surprised at how easy mobile ticketing will be and the benefits it brings.”

This change means that fans no longer have the option to print their tickets at home. Instead, they must download their ticket onto their smartphone where the barcode will be scanned without any additional touching from w security.

In order to attain a ticket, fans must have an up-to-date email address on their Mountaineer Ticket Office account. WVU Athletics encourages fans to log in to make sure their information is updated.

Although tickets will be digital from now on, WVU adds that more information will be provided for collectors who may be interested in purchasing a commemorative hard ticket.

“Right now, we are starting with the 2020 football season and then we will make decisions about other venues in due time,” Wells added. “For the 2020 football season, the ease of receiving or transferring football tickets at the click of a button on your smartphone is a perk our department looks forward to providing.”