WVU Athletics take to social media to honor Juneteenth

West Virginia’s athletic teams, their coaches, as well as past and present student-athletes were vocal for this year’s observance of Juneteenth — the annual commemoration of the end of American slavery.

As the nation’s struggle with racism has reached the forefront of discussion in the US, many businesses, municipalities and states have honored the June 19 date by making it a holiday. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice followed suit, issuing a proclamation Friday honoring Juneteenth.

WVU Athletics also took to social media to honor the holiday as tams across the department posted messages of support on their platforms.

“Juneteenth, today we celebrate freedom,” read WVU Football’s tweet.

Juneteenth, today we celebrate freedom. pic.twitter.com/vTBrdqlbvx — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) June 19, 2020

Head football coach Neal Brown, who has been outspoken for social change since the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests, offered his observance on Twitter as well.

“Celebrate freedom today while also realizing we have a lot of work to do toward race equity and social justice,” he wrote. “Change of hearts can change the world. Happy Juneteenth!”

Celebrate freedom today while also realizing we have a lot of work to do toward race equity and social justice. Change of hearts can change the world. Happy Juneteenth! https://t.co/MFHs6PIj1g — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) June 19, 2020

Some of Brown’s staff and student-athletes also joined the head coach in recognizing the celebration.

“Use your smile to change this world. Don't let this world change your smile.” — Chad Scott (@CoachChadScott) June 19, 2020

Let’s educate so we can celebrate, together as a country, “American” history. Happy Juneteenth !!! pic.twitter.com/pfS7kcAHA1 — Julian Miller  (@JmillzHot97) June 19, 2020

Listening and learning ✊🏿✊🏻 https://t.co/rhS5ZDr5iE — Dylan August (@Coach_August) June 19, 2020

