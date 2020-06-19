WVU Athletics take to social media to honor Juneteenth

West Virginia’s athletic teams, their coaches, as well as past and present student-athletes were vocal for this year’s observance of Juneteenth — the annual commemoration of the end of American slavery.
As the nation’s struggle with racism has reached the forefront of discussion in the US, many businesses, municipalities and states have honored the June 19 date by making it a holiday. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice followed suit, issuing a proclamation Friday honoring Juneteenth.
WVU Athletics also took to social media to honor the holiday as tams across the department posted messages of support on their platforms.
“Juneteenth, today we celebrate freedom,” read WVU Football’s tweet.
Head football coach Neal Brown, who has been outspoken for social change since the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests, offered his observance on Twitter as well.
“Celebrate freedom today while also realizing we have a lot of work to do toward race equity and social justice,” he wrote. “Change of hearts can change the world. Happy Juneteenth!”
Some of Brown’s staff and student-athletes also joined the head coach in recognizing the celebration.
