WVU baseball cracks preseason ranking from NCAA.com

WVU baseball is starting 2020 off in a preseason ranking from NCAA.com.

The Mountaineers appear at No. 15 in this ranking, which was released Sunday on the NCAA website.

Vanderbilt ranks No. 1 in this preseason ranking, followed by UCLA, Michigan, Louisville and Mississippi State. WVU is one of four Big 12 teams to make the ranking, alongside No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Baylor.

Expectations will be high once again for head coach Randy Mazey’s program with players like Tyler Doanes and Paul McIntosh returning to the lineup, but West Virginia may have to rely on some other, less familiar names after a record eight Mountaineers were selected in last year’s MLB Draft.

WVU hosted an NCAA Regional last season, earning its second NCAA Tournament berth in the past three seasons. The Mountaineers also placed second at the Big 12 Championship.