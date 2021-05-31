WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 8

MORGANTOWN, WV (Gold and Blue Nation) – Another jam-packed week in sports for WVU and we’re breaking it all down in a brand-new episode of the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on the Mountaineers and an exclusive interview with WVU baseball’s Austin Davis.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you in by going ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Randy Mazey are off to a hot streak with six straight wins. Nick and Anjelica will recap the series against Miami of Ohio and doubleheader against Dayton. Earlier in the week the Mountaineers pulled off a victory in Austin in game one against Texas. Not only did the Mountaineers get the win, but they also got their bat boy back. Weston “Wammer” Mazey his return to the Mountaineers after suffering a traumatic brain injury back in March. Nick and Anjelica will also recap WVU track & field and rowing’s performances in the Big 12 Championships. They will also recap WVU Mark Goetz’s performance in the NCAA Golf Regional and Kysre Gondrezick’s WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever:

Anjelica chats with WVU outfielder Austin Davis on his contributions for the Mountaineers this season in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner this week. Davis has made back-to-back SportsCenter Top 10 appearances this season ranking at No. 2 & 3 for big catches against Marshall and Miami of Ohio. David also discusses his first home run of the season coming a few weeks ago against Oklahoma:

WVU baseball also celebrated their senior day this past weekend in the finale of a two-game series against Miami of Ohio. Hear Randy Mazey’s thoughts on his senior class and their contributions to the program. Nick and Anjelica will also bring you their keys as the Mountaineers enter the postseason for the Big 12 Tournament in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

A few Mountaineer football graduates walked across the stage last weekend for the 2021 West Virginia University Commencement Ceremony. Anjelica caught up with Osman Kamara, Sean Mahone and WVU Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development, Brittany O’Dell on their accomplishments and what the future holds for these recent grads:

We just can’t stop talking about Austin Davis quite yet. Dale “the Wolfman” Wolfley is breaking down his play in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week: