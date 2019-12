CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Sunday afternoon, the West Virginia men’s basketball team took on the nation’s No. 2 squad – Ohio State.

The final score: 67-59, Mountaineers.

WVU was ranked No. 22 at the time; and after this huge upset, they have now moved up to the No. 16 spot.

The team will go to Kansas on Saturday, January 4th, to take on the No. 3 Jayhawks.