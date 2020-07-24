WVU football student-athletes honor coaches and staff: “thank you for keeping us safe”

West Virginia football has been preparing for the 2020 season for nearly a month after student-athletes made their phased return to campus on June 29 — and recently, they made an effort to thank their coaches and staff for their help in keeping the players safe and in shape.

Their return has looked a lot different from past offseason preparations. As the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State and on the team continue to rise, the team has implemented rigid social distancing measures for their summer workouts, such as bringing workout equipment outdoors to the stadium concourse.

Amid the new set-up as well as the increased risk for this year’s workouts, several WVU football players posted on Twitter to show appreciation for their coaches and staff, like Sam James’s message to strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph.

“Just a little appreciation post for one of the best strength coaches in the nation,” the wide receiver wrote. “Thank you for finding a way to keep us safe and a way where we can get great work in. We don’t say it enough but thank you!!!”

Just a little appreciation post for one of the best strength coaches in the nation. Thank you for finding a way to keep us safe and a way where we can get great work in. We don’t say it enough but thank you!!! @WVU_FB_Strength pic.twitter.com/jjIQFM5b8Y — Sam James (@Samjames_13) July 22, 2020

The messages of appreciation went beyond the coaching staff, but to their support staff, as well.

First of all we wanna give a special thanks to all nutrition staff for there long days and long nights during this pandemic. We as a team wouldn’t be in the spot we are in without y’all. Thanks for getting our bodies right for all the workouts! @WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/Zo7xvOKuih — RH2 (@rhett_heston) July 22, 2020

Thank you WVU Strength staff for coming out everyday and risking your health to get us better and get us into the elite shape we need to be in. Nothing goes unnoticed and you are appreciated. And a special appreciation of @CoachMitch_ @WVUfootball @WVU_FB_Strength pic.twitter.com/SY37R8v88B — Keion Wakefield (@BoobieWake11) July 22, 2020

Wanted to give a second to recognize and appreciate the WVU Strength Staff. They work their tail off especially in these times to get us reaching levels we didn’t even know we could obtain, all while keeping us safe and risking there health in the process. Thank you👑 pic.twitter.com/eakliuI17T — ❌Junior Uzebu❌ (@junior_uzebu) July 22, 2020

Wanted to make an appreciation post to my main man Vince. Wanted to say thank you for keeping us safe out there and letting us get as healthy as possible to get this season rollin brother✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/gWSbxI6WxT — Chase Behrndt (@BehrndtChase) July 22, 2020

I want to show some love to two of the hardest working guys in the building. Zach (left) and Chris (right) have been working day in and day out to keep our players, as well as staff, happy and healthy. Your hard work does not go unnoticed! Thank You! @WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/k4fOhy6F4f — Mike O'Laughlin (@M_O_3_) July 22, 2020

Just an appreciation post for the guys behind the scenes. @ShawnWalker1741 & @alexleveille11, two of the best video coordinators, especially with the circumstances of COVID-19. 🐐🙏 @WVUfootball @WVUFBVIDEO pic.twitter.com/B0MkmftdIO — Page Walker (@PageLWalker) July 22, 2020

