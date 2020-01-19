WVU grad spreads positivity through launching own clothing line

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Garrett DeFries is a young entrepreneur who is making it his mission to spread positivity and encourage others to foster their own creativity.

The 23-year-old is a graduate of Hurricane High School and West Virginia University who recently earned his masters in Marketing.

Aside from being an athletic student, Garrett said he always had a creative mind. In high school, he helped design the yearbook and also made t-shirts for pep rallies.

Students cheer on Garrett in T-shirts he made

But Garrett’s number one fan, who always supported him in anything he did, was his Granddad.

“It kind of felt like when my mother had me, that I kind of, I was the son that he wanted to watch through sports…”

Garrett and his Granddad

“He really was my mentor, before I even knew what a mentor is and could be, that was like my mentor and he kind of kept my head on straight,” said Garrett.

In December of 2014, Garrett was wrapping up his first semester at WVU when he received word that his Granddad had passed away from a variety of health complications. He found out right before taking his math final.

“That’s one of those things, especially when someone passes, you need to live for them in their honor… not being in a dark spot because they would never want that, they want you to grow and succeed,” said Garrett.

While difficult, his Granddad’s passing helped encourage Garrett to follow his dreams and spread positivity to those going through any life struggle.

In his junior year of college, he decided he wanted to make his own clothing line that carried a concept.

“I didn’t see a brand out there that its sole purpose even in the name was just focused on that one aspect of being positive and spreading positivity,” said Garrett.

So he created “Postive Mind + Positive Vibes” clothing that is simplistic in style, comfortable, yet fashionable that represents a greater message.

Positive Mind + Positive Vibes logo

He launched his brand about a month or so ago and has already received support from influencers and athletes.

Phoenix Suns Poing guard, Jevon Carter wearing PMPV

Garrett said it’s not about the money that he gets out of this, it’s about creating a movement through fashion that helps spread positivity and creativity in the world.

“I would just say to anybody who has a creative mind or someone who hasn’t found their creativity – you just have to try.” – Garrett DeFries

You can browse and purchase PMPV apparel here, there is an array of men’s and women’s styles. PMPV is also active on Facebook and Twitter.