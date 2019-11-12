WVU Medicine Children’s One Day for Kids

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (NEXSTAR) — WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has partnered with Nexstar Media Group to host a Mediathon on November 13 in conjunction with the WVU Day of Giving to raise funds that will help patients and families in need of life-changing care.

Why we need your support

In 2018, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital treated more than 140,000 children across the state nearly 200,000 times, and their doctors performed nearly 9,000 pediatric surgeries. Their mission is to see no child left untreated. That is accomplished through people like you — generous supporters — who help purchase lifesaving equipment, perform groundbreaking research and support the emotional well-being of their young patients.

How you can help

Contributing to one of the priority funds is one way to support WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Greatest Needs | This fund provides support where the need is the greatest at WVU Medicine Children’s.

WVU Children’s Building Fund | The demand for pediatric services is growing at such a rapid pace that the creation of a new hospital is a must. Donations to this fund will go to help us “Grow Children’s.”

I Am . . . A Mountaineer! | Former Mountaineer athletes have the unique opportunity to do something no one else has done. Be a part of a legacy of what it means to be a Mountaineer. Support through this program benefits the new Family Resource Center as part of the “Grow Children’s” campaign.

These funds need your support, but with the ever-increasing need for private philanthropic giving, a gift to any program at WVU Medicine Children’s will be greatly appreciated.

“We’re so excited about the partnership with Nexstar because it offers a much better opportunity to tell our story than merely talking about it. Through video, we will show folks all over the state and region what the new hospital will look like with an animated virtual tour. They will get to meet some of our dedicated providers. Most importantly, we will tell the stories of our miracle patients,” Amy L. Bush-Marone, R.N., B.S.N., M.B.A., C.N.O.R., chief operating officer at WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “We think this will be a powerful tool to not only raise awareness for the new hospital but to raise crucial gifts for our $60-million capital campaign.

All West Virginia Nexstar stations including WBOY, WOWK, WTRF, WVNS, and WDVM will be participating in the Mediathon. The WVU Day of Giving begins at midnight on November 13 and will run until 11:59 p.m.

To donate, click or tap the banner above or click or tap here.