WVU Medicine drive-through COVID sites test 166 people on first day

Courtesy of WVU Medicine

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – WVU Medicine officials announced Thursday morning that on Wednesday, the first day drive-through collection points were offered at its facilities across the state, medical staff tested 166 patients.

WVU Medicine has five COVID-19 collection points in Bridgeport, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Wheeling. At the sites, WVU Medicine staff are swabbing patients and sending the specimens to one of two national, commercial laboratories for testing.

WVU Medicine site in Monongalia County Courtesy of WVU Medicine

The tests are limited to at-risk people who meet WVU Medicine’s screening criteria and who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The test limits are due to national supply constraints, officials said. Patients must also have a physician’s order for the test. Officials stress that they will not test people who show up without a physician’s order.

WVU Medicine site in Martinsburg Courtesy of WVU Medicine

WVU Medicine staff are also asking that referring providers use their clinical judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19, before issuing an order. Officials will be issuing guidance and protocols to referring physicians outside the WVU Medicine network to make sure they understand our referral process and clinical protocols, officials said.

WVU Medicine officials said they will continue to expand their ability to collect specimens by securing more supplies and expanding their phone triage team.