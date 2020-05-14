MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – You heard WVU President E. Gordon Gee promise the return of college football first during Wednesday’s News 13’s special “Opening West Virginia.”
Now, look at this!
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Information you need to check on your stimulus payment
- WVU President says Mountaineers are ready for fall football
- Charleston Police Department receives grant for custom boat
- Boy once featured on WOWK-TV for his love of NASCAR set to graduate high school
- Fiesta Tableware Company announces layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund awarded $10K donation
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Travel ban to expire prior to Memorial Day weekend
- Whitewater rafting, gyms among the next West Virginia businesses to open
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: New deaths, new cases reported
- Kanawha County Courthouse plans to reopen