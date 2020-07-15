WVU to move to optional testing requirements for admission

MORGANTOWN, WV — West Virginia University has announced it will make test scores optional for admissions.

“If a student is not able to take the SAT or ACT, we will still admit them to WVU as long as they have shown academic ability on other areas of their application,” said George Zimmerman, WVU Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment. “We have found that GPA is a better predictor of college success and reflects a student’s overall academic performance.”

Zimmerman noted some scholarships and individual program admissions, including but not limited to the PROMISE Scholarship, may still require a test score.

As a result, a test score is still recommended in certain cases in order for a student to be considered for the most merit aid.

Admissions officials explained students admitted under the test-optional process, who do not meet specific program requirements, will begin their career in the WVU Center for Learning, Advising, and Student Success.

“We want high school seniors to have confidence that their application will be reviewed without scores, provided that other benchmarks are met,” Zimmerman said.

The change will take effect Aug. 1, 2020, for admission to Spring and Fall 2021 terms and will be re-evaluated in time for the Spring 2022 term.

“It’s also important for students to understand that WVU has a rolling admissions calendar, so we encourage students to apply as soon as possible to get an admissions decision. If a test can benefit their application, students can submit test scores at any point in the process before the start of the fall term,” Zimmerman said.

To follow the updates and review other admissions requirements for WVU, visit the WVU admission’s website.

