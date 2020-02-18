WVU to reopen PRT following rock slide on Monongahela Boulevard

MORGANTOWN, WV – Following a rock slide on Feb. 10, on Monongahela Boulevard that caused several injuries and damage to a car on the road and a WVU PRT car on the tracks, WVU closed that section of the PRT system.

After a week of consulting with experts and the West Virginia Division of Highways, WVU will reopen PRT service to all stations starting at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

In its investigation, WVU has examined the PRT track itself and hired a contractor to review the track as well. While the PRT car was damaged, the track and system did not sustain any material damage and is fully operational, WVU officials said. The fence that was damaged in the slide, has been repaired, according to officials.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our students,” said Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives. “Therefore, we have taken the necessary steps and analysis to feel confident the PRT is safe to operate in that area.”

The DOH will add additional Jersey barriers along the hillside and closer to the road to help keep other rocks from reaching the road, a news release from WVU said.

Although WVU officials believe the PRT is safe to operate between Beechurst and Engineering, the review did find that the hillside has the potential for future slides, officials said.

“We are aware that we need to do additional work relating to the hillside, and the University, in partnership with the DOH, is moving swiftly to identify a long-term solution,” Alsop said.

