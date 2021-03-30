WVU women’s soccer cracks top five in national poll

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad is moving up.

West Virginia women’s soccer improved its rankings by three spots in both the United Soccer Coaches National Poll and the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Top 25 after a 3-2 win over then-No. 5 Duke on Saturday in Morgantown. The Mountaineers check in at No. 4 in the USC poll, and at No. 6 in TopDrawerSoccer’s.

WVU now trails just No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 TCU, while the Blue Devils dropped to No. 7.

The Mountaineers have another top-10 opponent on the docket this week, when they host No. 10/3 Virginia on April 3 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.