WVU women’s soccer cracks top five in national poll

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad is moving up.
West Virginia women’s soccer improved its rankings by three spots in both the United Soccer Coaches National Poll and the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Top 25 after a 3-2 win over then-No. 5 Duke on Saturday in Morgantown. The Mountaineers check in at No. 4 in the USC poll, and at No. 6 in TopDrawerSoccer’s.
WVU now trails just No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 TCU, while the Blue Devils dropped to No. 7.
The Mountaineers have another top-10 opponent on the docket this week, when they host No. 10/3 Virginia on April 3 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.