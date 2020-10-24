Wyoming County in red, seven in orange on WVDE School Alert System

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education reports one county in red, seven counties in orange, six counties in gold, nine counties in yellow, and 32 counties in green.

As of 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, Wyoming County is in red after being in red on the County Alert System on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website. Counties in the orange include Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Mingo, Monroe, Wayne, and Wirt. Mingo county was placed in red on today’s WV DHHR statewide COVID-10 report.

Counties in red and orange must move to remote learning and no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted.

Last week, Kanawha was in green for the first time since the School Alert System was released. Doddridge was also in red last week but has moved down. Now both of these counties are in gold. Other counties in gold include Jackson, Logan, Morgan, Pendleton, and Webster Counties.

Cabell, Clay, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Mercer, Ritchie, Roane and Summers counties are in yellow, according to the School Alert System.

