Yeager Airport hosts special 9/11 ceremony

CHARLESTON, WV – People across the nation are taking time to remember this day 19 years ago on 9/11. It’s a day many people remember well and will never forget.

Many events were canceled because of COVID-19, but some events still went as scheduled.

Dozens of people gathered at Yeager Airport to remember nearly 3,000 lives lost in the tragic event that changed America.



There was moment of silence at 10:28 when the second tower was struck for people at the airport as they took time to reflect.



Friday’s special 9/11 ceremony was joined by U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. State legislators and emergency personnel also attended.



Capt. Clayton Young with the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority says 9/11 revolutionized emergency services.



“It really opened a lot of doors to realize, even though channels of basic communication, radio communication, through frequencies and things like that. We all need to be able to communicate with each other during certain events,” Young said.



Many of the people in the crowd remember exactly what they were doing when the news broke.



“I was in 9th grade Spanish class at Duval High School,” Maggie Leaptrot, who attended the ceremony said.



“I was in the lunchroom and watching it on TV,” Emiley Schoolcraft, who attended the ceremony said.



For some, the news hit close to home.



“I’m the daughter of a firefighter. So, that added a little bit. You stop to think about things like that and how it could affect your family,” Leaptrot said.



“I immediately got on the phone and called my dad. He was a state trooper at the time. I was scared for him,” Schoolcraft said.



Capt. Young says there is a positive part to the tragedy.



“It brought us closer together and more unified in working together day to day,” Capt. Young said.



Now, it’s been 19 years later.



“Interesting to look back and amazing to look back and see how brave people were and how brave family members were that day,” Leaptrot said.



