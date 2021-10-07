Yeager Airport increasing security with $195,000 grant

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia’s Yeager Airport is increasing security at the facility, using a $195,000 grant from the state Emergency Management Division.

The airport says part of the work will add a gunshot detection system in the main terminal building and the General Aviation terminal. Yeager said it will be the first airport in the state to have a gunshot detection system, providing a faster response to an active shooter incident.

The release says the $245,000 project will also add more security cameras throughout the airport complex and enhance radio and communication capabilities of the Airport Response Coordination Center.