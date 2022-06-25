CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport is lowering its flags to half staff to honor Marine Corps Veteran and pilot Benny Mallory, who passed away Monday evening. He was 91.

Mallory founded the Mallory Airport in South Charleston and was an award-winning pilot and instructor. Mallory is said to have trained over 40,000 pilots in his career and flew for John F. Kennedy during his visit to West Virginia in the 1960s.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we let everyone know that Benny peacefully passed away yesterday evening at the age of 91. His impact on the aviation community and the countless number of people on which he had a positive influence can’t be overstated, and a summary of his accomplishments here wouldn’t do him justice. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife of 72 years, Jo, and to all of his loving family,” said the airport on Facebook.

Mallory Airport says they will host a memorial for the public at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25.