Yeager Airport prepares for crowds as World Scout Jamboree ends

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Transportation officials are warning of large crowds at Charleston’s airport later this week as the World Scout Jamboree comes to a close.

The Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said thousands of scouts from 152 countries will start heading home Friday and into the weekend.

Officials said they expect Saturday to be the busiest travel day and are asking people to get to Yeager Airport at least 90 minutes before their flights.

TSA West Virginia Federal Security Director John Allen says many of the scouts are teenagers who may not be familiar with airport checkpoint procedures.