Yeager Airport Preps for Influx of Travelers before World Scout Jamboree

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — In the next few days, dozens of planes will land at Yeager Airport, bringing in thousands of scouts from across the globe for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

This is only the second time in the jamboree’s 24 years, that the event will be held in the United States. Preparations for the event have been underway for the last few years, including the transportation aspect.

“West Virginia has so much to offer, and we here at the airport are excited to be the gateway for all of those exciting offerings,” said Yeager Airport’s Director of Marketing, Dominique Ranieri.

“Hopefully these scouts will come to West Virginia, love it, tell their families that they need to come back and spend more time here as well, and we will have traffic like this all the time!” – Dominique Ranieri, Yeager Airport

On Wednesday, more than 100 scouts arrived at the airport. Thursday another 700 are expected. Airport officials say that’s not even the busiest day, as they expect the most traffic to be seen on Saturday and Sunday.

The airport has extra staff on hand. In addition, staff members from the Scouts are also frequenting the airport, hoping to provide assistance to travelers as they arrive in the Mountain State.

The airport will be busy for the next week or so, said Yeager staff members. They are reminding those who have plans to travel to or from Yeager in the next week to allow for extra time while at the airport, as there will be more congestion than usual.