Yeager Airport to change its name in 2022

After temporarily losing several flights because of the pandemic, things are starting to take off again at Yeager Airport. July 7, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s Yeager Airport will be getting a new name come 2022.

According to the airport’s public affairs manager, Chris Williams, the airport will be called “West Virginia International Yeager Airport” starting January 1, 2022.

In order to be classified as an “international airport,” an airport has to have a U.S. Customs Building on the premises. The airport doesn’t have to have international commercial service. Since CRW’s U.S. Customs Building will be ready in December, the airport is officially allowed to add “international” to its name. The airport says that this name addition will put General Yeager’s legacy on an “international scale.”

Prior to this name change, Yeager Airport remains one of only 31 commercial airports in the U.S. without a city, state or region in its name, and there are only five states in the country without an international airport.

Since West Virginia has added a National Park, this name change is said to help in marketing the state to leisure and business travelers.