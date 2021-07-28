Yeager Airport to change its name in 2022

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After temporarily losing several flights because of the pandemic, things are starting to take off again at Yeager Airport. July 7, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s Yeager Airport will be getting a new name come 2022.

According to the airport’s public affairs manager, Chris Williams, the airport will be called “West Virginia International Yeager Airport” starting January 1, 2022.

In order to be classified as an “international airport,” an airport has to have a U.S. Customs Building on the premises. The airport doesn’t have to have international commercial service. Since CRW’s U.S. Customs Building will be ready in December, the airport is officially allowed to add “international” to its name. The airport says that this name addition will put General Yeager’s legacy on an “international scale.”

Prior to this name change, Yeager Airport remains one of only 31 commercial airports in the U.S. without a city, state or region in its name, and there are only five states in the country without an international airport.

Since West Virginia has added a National Park, this name change is said to help in marketing the state to leisure and business travelers.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS