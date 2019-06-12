YMCA offers free tennis lessons for city youth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The YMCA of the Kanawha Valley is holding free tennis lesson throughout the summer for kids in our region.

This is the third summer they’ve opened the court’s gates along Edgewood Drive and one mom has been bringing her kids since it started.

“It’s free so you’re not paying a bunch of money out and losing it if the kid doesn’t like it or if they lose interest in it, so you get them out and get them in the fresh air and get them out of the house. It’s only half an hour, so it’s not that much you’re putting into it,” said mom of four, Kristi Toops.

Lesson will run through until August 2 on weekdays from 8:30am – noon.

Those interested must signup in advance. Lessons include personalized instruction and a provided lunch.

Kids must be ages nine to 16 to participate and only 30 participants are allowed per day.

If interested, contact the YMCA at (304) 340-3533 or email Branch Manager Mindy White at mwhite@ymcaofkv.org.