In this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis discusses the Sternwheel Regata and a reunion at the old Charleston High School.

In Segments One and Two, Mark talks about all things Regatta. Mayor Amy Goodwin and Regatta Chairman, and 13 News Meteorologist, Bryan Hughes talk about what we can expect at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this year.

In Segment Three, Mark Curtis talks with Paul Creco about the food and beverage options at Regatta.

And in our final segment, Mark has a chat with Andy Richardson and discusses the reunion of the old Charleston Highschool alumni.