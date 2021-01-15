Young aviation fan attends Chuck Yeager tribute

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A limited number of people were inside for the services honoring General Chuck Yeager. Among them was a young man with a love for aviation.

Luke Strange-Paylor is working on a history project about Yeager’s life. Friday he and his mom traveled to Charleston where he was able to learn more than he ever expected.

“Even though I’ve never really met him he is my hero that I never really met,” 9 year old, Strange-Paylor said. He missed school to be there to see the special tribute. A small plane pinned on his suit jacket indicated just a fraction of his enthusiasm.

“I knew he was very famous originially but when I got into it he broke the sound barrier and my dad told me that he said if he had more fuel he would have gone faster,” Stange-Paylor said.

Stories like those have been heard by many over the years. But Yeagers daughter Sharon Flick said to her and her siblings the simple memories standout.

“He was tough and he was a family man too,” Flick said. “He enjoyed us kids. I miss him.” She took the time to talk to Strange – Paylor showing him pictures and sharing stories.

His mom said these days it is hard to find role models like Yeager.

“He really is just inspired and looking for that legend that he can keep in his head,” Lorie Strange-Paylor said. “In his eyes he is going to go be a aeronautical engineer and he wants to know all about those pilots.”

Strange – Paylor said he’s planning to use the program from Friday’s ceremony as part of his history project.

