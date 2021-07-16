Young participants ready to show off their hard work at the annual Putnam County Fair livestock auction

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- The Putnam County Fair’s annual livestock auction is one of the most highly anticipated events as it’s the time for participants to bank on their accomplishments.

“Being here and being able to show makes you feel like you put in the work,” said FFA member, Rachael Affolter.

Participants raised all sorts of different animals including hogs, cattle, sheep, and more. However, saying goodbye to their companions that they put so much time and effort into raising isn’t always easy.



“It’s sad because he’s going to be leaving Sunday and I’ve had him for two years,” said Affolter.

Some of those auctioning off their animals are using their hard-earned money to support their future.

“I’m a college kid, so I’m actually at WVU majoring in mechanical engineering, so all the money that I make raising cattle goes towards my college education,” said 4-H, Brooke Welch.

4-H and FFA members said, in the end, it’s all about learning, gaining new skills, and doing what you love.

“It’s really about all of us being able to be here and be together and show together and joining in on what we love doing,” said Welch.

