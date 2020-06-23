Youth leadership group hosting pandemic food drive in Roane County

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — The Roane County High School West Virginia Youth Leadership Association will be hosting a local food drive for those needing supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collection boxes will be placed in local businesses around Spencer include:

Legacy Market

Taylor’s Floral

The Roane County Board Office

The Front Porch

Dollar General

The Roane County Courthouse

Shear Perfection

Staats Pharmacy

Shoppers Value

Any unexpired, canned food will be accepted.

For more information, contact Suraya Boggs at 304-927-4430.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories