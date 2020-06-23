1  of  2
Youth leadership group hosting pandemic food drive in Roane County

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — The Roane County High School West Virginia Youth Leadership Association will be hosting a local food drive for those needing supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collection boxes will be placed in local businesses around Spencer include:

  • Legacy Market
  • Taylor’s Floral
  • The Roane County Board Office
  • The Front Porch
  • Dollar General
  • The Roane County Courthouse
  • Shear Perfection
  • Staats Pharmacy
  • Shoppers Value

Any unexpired, canned food will be accepted. 

For more information, contact Suraya Boggs at 304-927-4430.

