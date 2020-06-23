Youth leadership group hosting pandemic food drive in Roane County

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — The Roane County High School West Virginia Youth Leadership Association will be hosting a local food drive for those needing supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collection boxes will be placed in local businesses around Spencer include:
- Legacy Market
- Taylor’s Floral
- The Roane County Board Office
- The Front Porch
- Dollar General
- The Roane County Courthouse
- Shear Perfection
- Staats Pharmacy
- Shoppers Value
Any unexpired, canned food will be accepted.
For more information, contact Suraya Boggs at 304-927-4430.
