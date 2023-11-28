KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Each year, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday. It serves as a time for people to come together to make a positive impact for their community.
At the Charleston YWCA, they do just that every day with a mission of empowerment, advocacy and social justice. On this Giving Tuesday, they’re spreading a message of diversity and positive change, which starts with everyone in the community, so they’re asking for some support for their mission.
“We really serve a lot of different people in the community, and when we have a chance to help people and lift our mission through those services, it means a lot,” said Jennifer Goddard, CEO of the YWCA of Charleston. “People in our organization do this work because they care about those we serve, and it’s a great feeling to know that other people want to join in and support the work we do and help us make a difference in the lives of women and families.”
You can visit the YWCA Charleston website for more information on volunteering and donations this holiday season.